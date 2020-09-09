Cart

CuratorLab 2017/18
Red Love: A Reader on Alexandra Kollontai / Kollantai: A Play by Agneta Pleijel

Alexandra Kollontai was a writer, a revolutionary, and after the 1917 October revolution the people’s commissar of social welfare as well as one of the first female ambassadors in the world.  This reader, in which artists and thinkers revisit Kollontai’s legacy, asks: How to read Kollontai’s vision of love today and relate it to current feminist struggles?

€18.00
Nina Valerie Kolowratnik
The Language of Secret Proof
Indigenous Truth and Representation

In The Language of Secret Proof, Nina Valerie Kolowratnik challenges the conditions under which Indigenous rights to protect and regain traditional lands are currently negotiated in United States legal frameworks. The tenth volume in the Critical Spatial Practice series responds to the urgent need for alternative modes of evidentiary production by introducing an innovative system of architectural drawing and notation.

€15.00
Ana Ofak
Agents of Abstraction

As the Cold War gained momentum in Europe, Tito’s break with Stalin led to Yugoslavia being expelled from the Eastern bloc in 1948. Confronted with this new reality, the Yugoslav government decided to bridge the indeterminacy of its cultural politics through a creative strategy: it commissioned young artists and architects to draft the aesthetics of a non-Soviet form of socialism.

€29.00
Steven Henry Madoff (Ed.)
What about Activism?

With the global rise of a politics of shock driven by authoritarian regimes that subvert the rule of law and civil liberties, what paths to resistance, sanctuary, and change can cultural institutions offer? In this book, more than twenty leading curators and thinkers about contemporary art present powerful case studies, historical analyses, and theoretical perspectives that address the dynamics of activism, protest, and advocacy.

€19.00
Oliver Marchart
Conflictual Aesthetics
Artistic Activism and the Public Sphere

As Oliver Marchart claims, there has always been an activist undercurrent in art. In this book he traces trajectories of artistic activism in theater, dance, performance, and public art, and investigates the political potential of urbanism, curating, and “biennials of resistance.”

€18.00
Markus Miessen, Zoë Ritts (Eds.)
Para-Platforms
On the Spatial Politics of Right-Wing Populism

Para-Platforms investigates the social, spatial, and material reality of right-wing populism. Three case studies—presented in a symposium at the Gothenburg Design Festival in November 2017—form the core of this collection: journalist Hannes Grassegger on Trump and Brexit; architectural theorist Stephan Trüby on spaces of right-wing extremism in Germany; and Christina Varvia on Forensic Architecture’s investigation of the murder of Halit Yozgat. 

€19.00
Brigitte Oetker, Wolfgang Tillmans (Eds.)
What Is Different?

What Is Different? is the title of 2017’s edition of the Jahresring, guest-edited and designed by Wolfgang Tillmans. Circling around contemporary issues of newly resurfaced right-wing populism, the phenomenon of fake news, and the backfire effect, Tillmans, rather than analyzing the status quo, focuses on what has changed in the past ten, twenty, thirty, forty years. Why are societal consensus and institutions now under attack?

€25.00
Lawen Mohtadi, Katarina Taikon
The Day I Am Free / Katitzi

This book tells the story of Taikon’s life in three parts. The first is a 2012 biography by journalist Lawen Mohtadi. The second is Taikon in her own words: the first volume of her autobiographical children’s book series, Katitzi.

€22.00
Karen van den Berg, Cara Jordan, Philipp Kleinmichel (Eds.)
The Art of Direct Action
Social Sculpture and Beyond

One of the most significant shifts in contemporary art during the past two decades concerns artists and collectives who have moved their artistic focus from representation to direct social action. This publication shows why this transition might change our understanding of artistic production at large and make us reconsider the role of art in society.

€22.00
Andrew Herscher
Displacements
Architecture and Refugee

This book examines some of the usually disavowed but arguably decisive intersections of mass-population displacement and architecture—an art and technology of population placement—through the twentieth century and into the present.

€15.00
Armen Avanessian
Overwrite
Ethics of Knowledge—Poetics of Existence

The original ideals of the Enlightenment research university and the rise of aesthetics in modernity have been decisive in shaping neoliberal capitalism. How, then, might we endeavor to change the academic status quo? Philosopher and political theorist Armen Avanessian argues that the ethical dimension of knowledge can produce a new reality.

€19.00
Sven Lütticken
Cultural Revolution
Aesthetic Practice after Autonomy

In this collection of essays, art historian and critic Sven Lütticken focuses on aesthetic practice in a rapidly expanding cultural sphere. He analyzes its transformation by the capitalist cultural revolution, whose reshaping of art’s autonomy has wrought a field of afters and posts.

€19.00
Metahaven
Black Transparency
The Right to Know in the Age of Mass Surveillance

Black transparency is an involuntary disclosure of secrets against a backdrop of systematic online surveillance, as large parts of contemporary life move into the digital realm. In their latest book, Metahaven embark on a journey of subversion while examining transparency’s intersections with design, architecture, and pop culture, as well as its ability to unravel the circuitry of modern state power.

€22.00
Eyal Weizman
The Roundabout Revolutions

One common feature of the wave of recent revolutions and revolts around the world is not political but rather architectural: many erupted on inner-city roundabouts.  In thinking about the relation between protest and urban form, Eyal Weizman starts with the May 1980 uprising in Gwangju, South Korea, the first of the “roundabout revolutions,” and traces its lineage to the Arab Spring and its hellish aftermath.

€15.00
Maria Lind, What, How, & for Whom/WHW (Eds.)
Art and the F Word
Reflections on the Browning of Europe

Focusing on the startling increase of nationalism across Europe—made palpable in manifestations of fascist tendencies and the cult of heritage—this project points to the possibility and power of art to imagine futures that are not irrevocably determined by the present, but are invested with struggles fought here and now.

€20.00
Elke Gaugele (Ed.)
Aesthetic Politics in Fashion

Aesthetic Politics in Fashion outlines critical studies in the present cross-sections of fashion, art, politics, and global capitalism. Critically examining contemporary collaborations of artists, media, and fashion labels, this groundbreaking anthology locates fashion within ecological and ethical discourses, postcolonial styles, and critical reflections on whiteness.

€22.00
steirischer herbst, Florian Malzacher (Eds.)
Truth Is Concrete
A Handbook for Artistic Strategies in Real Politics

Truth Is Concrete: A Handbook for Artistic Strategies in Real Politics takes the possibility of concrete truth as a working hypothesis and looks for direct action and concrete knowledge: for an art that not only represents and documents, but engages in specific political and social situations—and for an activism that not only acts for the sake of acting but searches for intelligent, creative means of self-empowerment.

€19.00
Forensic Architecture (Ed.)
Forensis
The Architecture of Public Truth

This book excavates the notion of forensis (Latin for “pertaining to the forum”) to designate the role of material forensics in articulating new notions of public truth. The condition of forensis is one in which aesthetic practices, new technologies, and architectural research methodologies bear upon the legal implications of political struggle, violent conflict, and climate change.

€28.00
Sandi Hilal, Alessandro Petti, Eyal Weizman
Architecture after Revolution

An invitation to undertake an urgent architectural and political thought experiment: to rethink today’s struggles for justice and equality not only from the historical perspective of revolution, but also from that of a continued struggle for decolonization; consequently, to rethink the problem of political subjectivity not from the point of view of a Western conception of a liberal citizen but rather from that of the displaced and extraterritorial refugee.

€25.00
T. J. Demos
Return to the Postcolony
Specters of Colonialism in Contemporary Art

In the wake of failed states, growing economic and political inequality, and the ongoing US- and NATO-led wars for resources, security, and economic dominance worldwide, contemporary artists are revisiting former European colonies, considering past injustices as they haunt the living yet remain repressed in European consciousness.

€19.00
Markus Miessen, Chantal Mouffe
The Space of Agonism

The second volume in the Critical Spatial Practice series presents a selection of conversations between Markus Miessen and political philosopher Chantal Mouffe. The dialogues attempt to unpack current dilemmas and popular mobilizations in terms of consensus-driven formats of political decision making.

€15.00
e-flux journal
Are You Working Too Much?
Post-Fordism, Precarity, and the Labor of Art

When the flexibility, certainty, and freedom promised by being part of a critical outside are considered as extensions of recent advances in economic exploitation, does the field of art then become the uncritical, complicit inside of something far more compelling?

€12.00
Sven Lütticken
Idols of the Market
Modern Iconoclasm and the Fundamentalist Spectacle

This book reexamines the legacies of modern theoretical and artistic iconoclasm in the context of the current religious-political image wars.

€19.00
Markus Miessen (Ed.)
East Coast Europe

“East Coast Europe,” which took place during Spring 2008, is a project about the perceptions of contemporary European identity and its relation to spatial practices and international politics.

€12.00
€5.00
Lars Bang Larsen, Cristina Ricupero, Nicolaus Schafhausen (Eds.)
The Populism Reader

The Populism Reader accompanies Populism, an exhibition project in four European cities (Vilnius, Oslo, Amsterdam, Frankfurt am Main) exploring the relationships between contemporary art and current populist cultural and political trends.

€25.00
Sebastian Cichocki, Galit Eilat (Eds.)
A Cookbook for Political Imagination

The publication A Cookbook for Political Imagination accompanies the exhibition “… and Europe will be stunned” for the Polish Pavilion at the 54th Biennale of Art in Venice. This is not a traditional exhibition catalogue but rather a manual of political instructions and recipes, delivered by more than forty international authors.

€26.00
Elisabeth Fiedler, Dirck Möllmann (Eds.)
Politische Landschaft / Political Landscape
Kunst, Widerstand, Salzkammergut

The Ausseerland and the partly inaccessible landscape in the Austrian Totes Gebirge look back on a checkered political history. A great number of activities both supporting and opposing Hitler’s fascism were focused there in the mid-1940s. Six art projects in the landscape work with this individual and collective memory—from Clegg & Guttmann, Eva Grubinger, Florian Hüttner, Angelika Loderer, Susan Philipsz, and Bojan Šarčević.

€19.00
Markus Miessen
Crossbenching
Toward Participation as Critical Spatial Practice

“Miessen’s new book depicts in a challenging and projective manner the problem of politics in times of conceptual indeterminacy, where ‘participation’ of the civil society seems to become the salvation for the political mess we are in, especially in Europe.”

—Ulrike Guérot, political scientist, founder and director, European Democracy Lab, Berlin

€15.00
Markus Miessen
The Nightmare of Participation
(Crossbench Praxis as a Mode of Criticality)

The Nightmare of Participation calls for a format of conflictual participation—no longer a process by which others are invited “in,” but a means of acting without mandate, as uninvited irritant: a forced entry into fields of knowledge that arguably benefit from exterior thinking. Sometimes, democracy has to be avoided at all costs.

€15.00
Markus Miessen (Ed.)
The Violence of Participation

Europe, as a political space, is as conflictual as its constitution. It needs to be designed and negotiated. It is longing for an architecture of strategic encounters. Based on the curation of a space at the 2007 Lyon Biennial, London-based architect and writer Markus Miessen has drawn together a group of people to lead conversations around alternative notions of participation, the clash of democratic heterogeneities, and what it means to live in Europe today.

€24.00
Ingo Niermann, Joshua Simon (Eds.)
Solution 275–294
Communist Anonymous

Communists Anonymous understands the historical incarnations of communism as substantially incomplete in thought and practice, and places communism where it originated—in the realm of fiction. Only as fiction can communism manifest itself again beyond doubt.

€18.00
Ingo Niermann
Solution 264–274
Drill Nation

Having furnished solutions for Germany and Dubai, Ingo Niermann takes a new look at what nationhood can mean and accomplish today, finding inspiration, of all places, in North Korea. Now that the promise of global prosperity and abundance can technically be fulfilled, the time has come for a minimalist rethink of society.

€15.00
New Releases
Josephine Meckseper

For the last two decades, Josephine Meckseper has created large-scale installations, sculptures, paintings, and films that simultaneously expose and encase signifiers such as advertisements, political imagery, and everyday objects to form an exploration into the collective unconscious of our time. The artist’s exhibition at the Frac des Pays de la Loire is her first major institutional survey show in France.

€22.00
Elisabeth Wild
Fantasías

This beautifully designed monograph exhibits Elisabeth Wild’s kaleidoscopic and vibrant collages. Using cutouts of commercial imagery from glossy magazines, Wild composes a dimensionless reality that is witty yet menacing, ancient yet immortal. Imagining figures that are structural and anatomical, her work presents a shimmering dream logic.

€28.00
Mark Wigley
Konrad Wachsmann’s Television
Post-architectural Transmissions

In this provocative intellectual biography, architectural historian Mark Wigley makes the surprising claim that the thinking behind modernist architect Konrad Wachsmann’s legendary projects was dominated by the idea of television. While architecture is typically embarrassed by television, preferring to act as if it never happened, Wachsmann fully embraced it.

€20.00
Heba Y. Amin
The General’s Stork

In 2013, Egyptian authorities detained a migratory stork for espionage. This incident is the focus of Heba Y. Amin’s The General’s Stork, an ongoing project that investigates the politics of aerial surveillance—against the backdrop of biblical prophecies, drone warfare, and colonial narratives—from a bird’s-eye view.

€15.00
Mieke Bal
Exhibition-ism
Temporal Togetherness

In Exhibition-ism, theorist and artist Mieke Bal develops the idea that exhibiting is a significant form of the contemporary. In an exhibition, visitors are in the actual company of artworks that can perform. Looking at art as process, Bal makes the case that the being-together-in-time of an exhibition visit encourages and, if the curation is well thought-out, can heighten the sense of the contemporaneity—art being more capable of this than anything else.

€8.00
Series
A critical spatial practice is a means of rethinking one’s modes of action and codes of conduct. Edited by architects Nikolaus Hirsch and Markus Miessen, this series reinvents its internal structure according to the content of each volume: a toolbox that ranges from single-authored essays to conversations, manifestos, fiction, investigative journalism, historical studies, and artistic interventions, each accompanied by an artist contribution. The series follows the tradition of the discipline of architecture using the publication format as a testing ground for ideas.
Critical Spatial Practice
Founded in 2003 by Isabelle Graw and Daniel Birnbaum, Institut für Kunstkritik is a program that examines art criticism and connected disciplines. As well as single-authored books, this series comprises volumes based on symposia and lecture series, bringing together contributions by art historians, critics, artists, and writers. The goal of the series is to provide insights into current debates on the shifting relationship among criticism, art, and the market.
Institut für Kunstkritik
The Solution Series is a steadily growing collection of proposals related to nation-specific issues as well as contemporary borderless crises. Edited by writer Ingo Niermann, the series invites original and compact ideas from writers, artists, and designers familiar with the issues at hand. These solutions—which take the form of speculative essays, fiction, artistic interventions, design, or a combination thereof—are as imaginative as they are provocative, as unexpected as they are uncannily familiar.
Solution Series
In the decades that followed the demise of decolonial struggles and the end of the USSR, a great deal of intellectual effort was devoted to conceptualizing political emancipation as freedom from the masses rather than freedom for the masses. Focusing on connectivity rather than on collectivity, these modalities of political action led to depoliticizing effects and to a certain counter-political ethos expressed in terms such as parapolitics, psychopolitics, or micropolitics, all which this series terms “antipolitical.” Rather than counter the arguments that each term puts forth, On the Antipolitical, edited by Ana Teixeira Pinto, suggests historizing this disposition, situating it within the neocolonial continuum that animates the digital frontier as the new locus of settler becoming.
On the Antipolitical
This series of paperback readers collects essays and interviews from the orbit of the monthly art publication edited by Julieta Aranda, Brian Kuan Wood, and Anton Vidokle. Focusing on anthologies and single-authored books that further develop the journal’s investigation of cultural, political, and structural paradigms, the series aims to spotlight the most original voices in contemporary art and theory. Liam Gillick created the original cover design.
e-flux journal
THE INCIDENTS is a book series based on events at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design. The series is edited by Ken Stewart and Marielle Suba and designed by ELLA.
The Incidents
EP
Edited by culinary historian Charlotte Birnbaum, On the Table is a series of publications exploring the encounter between food and art.
On the Table
The XXI-Century Science series edited by Armen Avanessian, Werner Boschmann, and Karen Sarkisov is a cross section of current research in the natural sciences and humanities focused on the discovery of new disciplines and research topics. Each volume engages with an issue that can be tackled only by combining the methodologies, critical perspectives, and insights developed in emerging areas of knowledge. With contributions from international scholars and thinkers, the series navigates uncharted scientific landscapes and privileges productive exchange, speculative thinking, and theories in the making.
XXI Century Science
Edited by Anthony Downey, Research/Practice focuses on artistic research and how it contributes to the formation of experimental knowledge systems. Drawing on preliminary material such as diaries, notebooks, audiovisual content, digital and social media, informal communications, and abandoned drafts, the series examines the interdisciplinary research methods that artists employ in their practices. Each volume endeavors to ask: In their often speculative and yet purposeful approach to generating research, what forms of knowledge do artists produce?
Research/Practice
Visual culture is a cross-disciplinary site of encounter for divergent perspectives, including competing attitudes toward the ethical status and ideological functioning of the visual itself. Each volume in this series investigates a single pertinent topic: two colleagues with shared interests—and differing points of view—examine their chosen subject in a particularized and probing manner. Within the format—two essays and a conversation—contents unfold in their own way with respect to their positions, polemics, and poetics. The series is edited by Jorella Andrews, professor in the Department of Visual Cultures, Goldsmiths, University of London.
Visual Cultures as…
Edited by Geoff Cox and Jacob Lund, the Contemporary Condition aims to question the formation of subjectivity and the concept of temporality in the world now. It begins from the assumption that art, with its ability to investigate the present and make meaning from it, can lead to an understanding of wider developments within culture and society. Addressing a perceived gap in existing literature, this series focuses on three broad strands: the issue of temporality, the role of contemporary media and computational technologies, and how artistic practice makes epistemic claims.
The Contemporary Condition
Initiated by the Cultures of the Curatorial graduate program at the Academy of Fine Arts Leipzig, this series assesses the curatorial turn in contemporary cultural practice and discourse. The contributing authors, from a variety of disciplines and professional backgrounds, consider recent developments within the curatorial field, allow for self-reflexive analysis, and explore the conditions—disciplinary, institutional, economic, political, and regional—under which art and culture become public.
Cultures of the Curatorial
The Sandberg Instituut at the Gerrit Rietveld Academy, Amsterdam, offers master programs in fields of art and design. Working to align the institute with urgent contemporary topics, director Jurgen Bey has introduced a series of one-off, two-year master programs. The Sandberg Series is a record of these temporary programs as well as a platform for critical reflection on this educational model. Each volume delves into the insights and outcomes of the program it covers and provides space for engagement with a broader public.
Sandberg Series
This is a series of monographs that accompany solo exhibitions at Fogo Island Gallery held as part of the residency program off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Each book provides a context for extended considerations of the artist’s work through critical essays, interviews, and recorded conversations. Combined with artist pages and images that document each exhibition, each volume is a record of the artist’s time on Fogo Island.
Fogo Island Arts
This series stems from the research-driven program of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna. Each comprehensive volume is edited by members of the university and comprises essays and artworks in an area of research related to art theory, cultural studies, or art history. The discussions in each volume represent those currently taking place in the university and elsewhere in academia and contemporary art. International conferences and research projects organized at the academy serve as the point of departure for the individual volumes.
Publication Series of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna
This series of pocket-size books hones the format of the monograph and the critical essay. The black volumes showcase projects by artists such as Isa Genkzen, Cerith Wyn Evans, and Tue Greenfort, contextualizing them through the writings of noted international critics and curators. The white volumes contain essays by prominent critics and curators such as Nicolas Bourriaud, Daniel Birnbaum, and Jean-Yves Leloup on urgent theoretical issues of the day.
Lukas & Sternberg
The Jahresring is an annual publication series—a “meeting point for creative and critical forces,” as its inaugural issue stated in 1954—one of the longest running in Germany for contemporary art and literature. In 1989, Brigitte Oetker became the series editor and revamped the conceptual orientation of the content. Each year, alternating guest editors—curators, artists, scientists—are invited to reflect on current trends and issues in art and society.
Jahresring
Bulletins of The Serving Library is a composite printed/electronic publication published by Dexter Sinister. Each of the twelve issues makes up a semester’s worth of material—original writings, reprints, and artist contributions—on a variety of themes such as libraries, media, and time; education; typography; psychedelia; Germany; fashion; numbers; sports and games; and color. The Bulletins ran from 2011 to 2017.
Bulletins of The Serving Library
News
Online launch and discussion

Maria Lind

Seven Years

Part of the program series BOOKS at Kunstinstituut Melly, curator and writer Maria Lind launches her recent anthology Seven Years, followed by a Q&A with contributor and Melly director Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy.

Friday, November 13, 2020
6:00 p.m. CET

Melly
Witte de Withstraat 50
3012 BR Rotterdam

The presentation will be live-streamed via Zoom. Reservation is required here.

 

Online launch and lecture

Tom Holert

Knowledge Beside Itself

On the occasion of the recent release of his latest book, Tom Holert will present his research in a talk entitled “Implicated Epistemically: On Contemporary Art’s Reliance on ‘Knowledge.’” Hosted by the program Künstlerische Forschung.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020
6:30 p.m. CET

Haus der Statistik, Haus B
Otto-Braun-Straße 70–72
10178 Berlin

Audience capacity is limited; please register beforehand. The talk will also be live-streamed here.

Online book launch

Želimir Žilnik

Shadow Citizens

For the online launch of Želimir Žilnik: Shadow Citizens, the book’s contributing authors—Boris Buden, Greg de Cuir Jr., Ana Janevski, Dijana Jelača, Edit Molnár, Bert Rebhandl, and Marcel Schwierin—will discuss Žilnik’s film oeuvre.

Thursday, October 22, 2020
7:00 p.m., Central European Time

Kunsthalle Wien
Museumsquartier, Museumsplatz 1
1070 Vienna

Further information can be found here.

Book launch London

Heba Y. Amin

The General’s Stork

Please join us for the launch and presentation of Heba Y. Amin’s new book The General’s Stork at the Mosaics Room, London, on the occasion of her exhibition “When I see the future, I close my eyes.”

Wednesday, October 7, 2020
7:00 p.m.

The Mosaics Room
226 Cromwell Rd, Kensington
London SW5 0SW

Further information as well as ticket pre-booking can be found here.

Vinyl EP Launch Berlin

The Currency

Elom 20ce, Musquiqui Chihying, and Gregor Kasper

Sternberg Press in cooperation with Times Art Center is pleased to announce on the occasion of Berlin Art Week an online event launching Elom 20ce, Musquiqui Chihying, and Gregor Kasper’s vinyl EP The Currency. The event will include elements of performance and an artist talk. Copies of the EP can be purchased here.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020
6:00 p.m., Central European Time

Further information as well as ticket pre-booking can be found here.

 

Book Presentation Graz

Oliver Marchart

Conflictual Aesthetics

Oliver Marchart will present his book Conflictual Aesthetics at the Künstlerhaus, Halle für Kunst & Medien. The talk will focus on the activistic potential of (film) works in the context of the exhibition “Image Wars. The Power of Images.”

Thursday, October 1, 2020
6:00 p.m.

Künstlerhaus Halle für Kunst & Medien
Burgring 2
8010 Graz, Austria

Best Sellers
Omar Kholeif
Goodbye, World!
Looking at Art in the Digital Age

The way we see the world has changed drastically since NASA released the “blue marble” image of the earth taken by Apollo 17 in 1972. No longer a placid slow-moving orb, the world is now perceived as a hothouse of activity and hyper-connectivity that cannot keep up with its inhabitants.

€22.00
T. J. Demos
Against the Anthropocene
Visual Culture and Environment Today

Addressing the current upswing of attention in the sciences, arts, and humanities to the proposal that we are in a human-driven epoch called the Anthropocene, this book critically surveys that thesis and points to its limitations.

€18.00
Jill Johnston
The Disintegration of a Critic

Jill Johnston—cultural critic, auto/biographer, and lesbian icon—was renowned as a writer on dance, especially on the developments around Judson Dance and the 1960s downtown New York City scene, and later as the author of the radical-feminist classic Lesbian Nation (1973). This book collects thirty texts by Jill Johnston that were initially published in her weekly column for The Village Voice between 1960 and 1974.

€16.00
Isabelle Graw
The Love of Painting
Genealogy of a Success Medium

Following the tradition of classical theories of painting based on exchanges with artists, Isabelle Graw’s The Love of Painting considers the art form not as something fixed, but as a visual and discursive material formation with the potential to fascinate owing to its ability to produce the fantasy of liveliness.

€25.00
Quinn Latimer
Like a Woman
Essays, Readings, Poems

Quinn Latimer’s arresting writings find expression in literature and theory as well as contemporary art and its history. This collection of Latimer’s recent essays and poems examines issues of genealogy and influence, the poverty and privilege of place, architecture’s relationship to language, and feminist economies of writing, reading, and art making.

€20.00
Eyal Weizman
The Roundabout Revolutions

One common feature of the wave of recent revolutions and revolts around the world is not political but rather architectural: many erupted on inner-city roundabouts.  In thinking about the relation between protest and urban form, Eyal Weizman starts with the May 1980 uprising in Gwangju, South Korea, the first of the “roundabout revolutions,” and traces its lineage to the Arab Spring and its hellish aftermath.

€15.00
Martin Herbert
Tell Them I Said No

This collection of essays by Martin Herbert considers various artists who have withdrawn from the art world or adopted an antagonistic position toward its mechanisms. Providing a counterargument to this concept of self-marketing, Herbert examines the nature of retreat, whether in protest, as a deliberate conceptual act, or out of necessity.

€18.00
Hans Ulrich Obrist
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Curating*
*But Were Afraid to Ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about Hans Ulrich Obrist but were afraid to ask has been asked by the sixteen practitioners in this book.

€12.00
Hito Steyerl
The Wretched of the Screen

In Hito Steyerl’s writing we begin to see how, even if the hopes and desires for coherent collective political projects have been displaced onto images and screens, it is precisely here that we must look frankly at the technology that seals them in.

€12.00
Brian Dillon
Objects in This Mirror

Objects in This Mirror posits a polemical defense of intellectual and cultural generalism and curiosity. The collection of essays rewardingly navigates such diverse subjects as the writings of W. G. Sebald and Roland Barthes to the history of cravat-tying manuals and the search for a cure to the common cold.

€20.00