This series stems from the research-driven program of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna. Each comprehensive volume is edited by members of the university and comprises essays and artworks in an area of research related to art theory, cultural studies, or art history. The discussions in each volume represent those currently taking place in the university and elsewhere in academia and contemporary art. International conferences and research projects organized at the academy serve as the point of departure for the individual volumes.

Publication Series of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna